There’s at least one thing all of the major BC party leaders agree on this election.

They’ve all endorsed the BC Nurses Union Pledge to end violence in the workplace.

“We successfully negotiated a violence framework in our last collective agreement but we haven’t seen it implemented. Ou pledge is to ask candidates to stand up for nurses safety,” says President Gayle Duteil.

She says safety could be improved through having 24-hour security at hospitals.

“Security staff at hospital ER’s and psychiatric units is often poorly trained and hands-off during incidents. At the same time, the constant state of under-staffing at facilities running at over-capacity also raises the risk of violence.”

BCNU is also asking candidates to support a modification of the Criminal Code of Canada to make violence against a nurse an “aggravated circumstance” for sentencing purposes, as it is already for transit operators.

“The judicial system often goes too easy on people who have caused serious injury during care,” says Duteil. “This has been a main focus of our anti-violence campaign since the beginning.”

On average, there’s 1 injured nurse a day province-wide.