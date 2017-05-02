A walk will happen down Main Street in Smithers this weekend aimed at supporting those struggling with Alzheimer’s and dementia.

Co-chair of the walk Joni Parker says the aim is to also raise money for research for a disease with no known cause or cure. She says because of how little is known, funding is scarce.

The cause also hits close to home with Parker as her grandmother was diagnosed with dementia several years ago. Parker hopes one day they can find a cure.

“There’s so many people just even within this community that know somebody or is impacted by Alzheimer’s or related dementia in some way shape or form,” says Parker.

She also says a lot of the money helps with the caregivers of those with the disease.

Last year they raised 45 hundred dollars in Smithers while over 813 thousand was raised for The Alzheimer’s Society of BC.

The walk starts at the Investors Group at 2 p.m with. registration starting at 1 p.m. this Sunday.