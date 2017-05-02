The Northwest Resource Benefits Alliance, made up of three regional districts, wants a deal with BC on revenue dollars generated in the northwest.

Christian Heritage Party Candidate Rod Taylor supports the alliance and agrees that more resource dollars generated in the northwest should be returned to communities.

“Certainly, as MLA I would bring the needs of the north to Victoria and apply pressure and we certainly believe that the north needs to be heard,” says Taylor.

Liberal Candidate Wanda Good won’t openly endorse the RBA but says she’ll take a larger approach to seek equitable funding for municipalities.

“I look forward to working with you to support equitable resource development to enable good jobs in our region,” said Good in a letter to the RBA.

She says if it were up to the NDP there would be no revenues to share because of their opposition to resource development.

The provincial NDP and candidate Doug Donaldson have put their support behind the RBA. The NDP say the Christy Clark government failed to reach a deal with municipalities on resource sharing.

“We generate a majority of the new revenues in the province in rural areas…and for the most part don’t see commiserate returns of those revenues in the area,” says Donaldson.

“It will be a priority if elected as BC NDP government for us to sit down with the alliance and work out a solution and listen to what they have in mind.”

A recent Insights West poll shows that 85 per cent of residents in the northwest support a revenue sharing agreement with the province on resources.

The RBA says that there’s also a $600 million dollar infrastructure deficit across the northwest that’s increasing annually.