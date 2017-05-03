The Bulkley Lodge Dining Quality Improvement Project recently received an anonymous donation of $15,000 leaving only another $600 left to fundraise.

BV Health Care and Hospital Foundation Executive Director Laurel Menzel says part of the improvements will include a change to a table side service for meals

“Putting some of that choice and control and level of independence back in the residents’ hands because again, it’s their home so we want them to feel like home as much possible,” says Menzel.

Menzel says work could start as early as this summer on the $25,000 facelift and renovation of the dining room.

The Bulkley Lodge is a residential care facility that provides 24-hour professional nursing care and supervision for those with complex care needs in Smithers.