Are you a second class citizen?

That’s the question that Telkwa Mayor Darcy Repen is asking rural residents across the province on a road trip to Vancouver Island.

He says northern communities like Telkwa have been getting ripped off with resource dollars and grant funding through the province.

“We’re being treated as second class citizens…and the government knows it and they don’t even want to open the discussions because it’s so much easier for them to focus on their urban agenda and pretend that rural BC doesn’t exist.”

Repen says the province hasn’t treated the northwest fairly compared to other areas in the province.

He says a lot of the money generated in the northwest contributes to the overall BC economy.