18 families in the Smithers area were helped by the Ronald Mc Donald Children’s Charity House in Vancouver last year.

Yesterday’s McHappy Day in Smithers raised over 24 hundred dollars for the hospital.

Owner of the restaurant Shane Doodson says they even had the RCMP running the drive thru.

“The community came out and drove us to help us reach our goal – we sold a lot of Big Macs – it was a great day.”

A dollar from every Big Mac and Mc Cafe purchase went towards to the charity.

Doodson says they were able to raise an extra 500 dollars this year.