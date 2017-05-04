Elections BC has released local numbers for all 85 ridings over this past weekend during the first two days of advanced polling.

Saturday saw the busiest line-ups of residents throughout the 12-hour voting period.

The Stikine riding saw almost 450 people vote in one day at the early polling station, which is close to the exact number of votes ahead of election day in 2013.

On Sunday, more than 250 people took advantage of early voting, 100 less than day two of early voting in 2013.

Advanced voting continues today across the Nechako Lakes and Stikine ridings until Saturday.

In the Stikine riding, you can vote in Smithers at the Curling Club on 3rd Ave. or in the New Hazelton Council chambers.

And for Nechako Lakes, advanced voting is happening in Houston at the Pleasant Valley Plaza on Butler Ave. and in Burns Lake at the Island Gospel Fellowship Gym.

Advanced voting can be done from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.