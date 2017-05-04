There’s just under $1,000 left to fundraise for an equipment replacement project at St. Joseph’s School in Smithers.

With the help of community donors, nearly $190,000 dollars has been raised for the project over the last two years.

A cheque of $4,000 from Buick Canada and $2,000 from McDonald’s in Smithers were also presented today.

So far, the first three phases have been completed including a new fence, outdoor lighting, picnic tables and a newly paved play area.

Work on the last phase is also ready to get started.

“We’re a couple of weeks away from the installation of the playground equipment and if everything goes well then in mid-June we will be having an official unveiling event,” says fundraising and project coordinator Mindy Stroet.

The community and all of the donors and sponsors will be invited to celebrate the completion of the project, says Stoet.

She says the new playground equipment will be a benefit to the whole community.

“We purposely did not put locks on the gate because this is such a community field we want everybody to use it.”

Stroet says the new equipment will have a rock climbing wall, slides and all brand new state-of-the-art equipment.