The Moricetown Band is donating $5,000 to the Mills Memorial Hospital in Terrace to help develop the Dr REM Lee Hospital Foundation’s ECHO Project.

The ECHO is a type of ultrasound test that uses high-pitched sound waves to create moving pictures of the heart.

The hospital foundation says having the up-to-date equipment will increase the availability of medical services by 30 per cent in Terrace.

Moricetown says it will benefit band members that have to travel for treatment.