For the first time in several months, the unemployment rate in BC was not the lowest in Canada.

Stats Canada Analyst Vince Ferrao says BC was beaten out by one of the prairie provinces. “This time it was Manitoba. British Columbia had an unemployment rate of 5.5% while Manitoba had a rate of 5.4%.”

Employment in the province has grown by 80,000 in the past 12 months.

Canada’s unemployment rate remains a full point higher than BC’s at 6.5%.