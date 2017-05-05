The transit partnership between Moricetown and Smithers has been recognized by the North Central Local Government Association.

Mayor Taylor Bachrach says the new partnership received an award of excellence at this week’s convention.

“In many ways our objectives are the same; we want a high quality of life for folks who live in our communities. And our little transit expansion is one example that hopefully will inspire other communities,” says Bachrach.

The service agreement has been hailed as the first of its kind between the two communities.

It was also the first expansion as a part of the provincial Highway 16 Action Plan.