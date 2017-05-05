Provincial Liberal leader Christy Clark made a stop at the Smithers Airport this afternoon on a campaign tour of northern BC ahead of Tuesday’s election.

On the tarmac, she met a crowd of local supporters including Stikine Liberal candidate Wanda Good.

Clark says before a deal with the Northwest Resource Benefits Alliance can be met with her party, more resources need to be generated in the area.

Right now, the Peace Region has the only ‘fair share agreement’ on resources with the province.

“The Peace Region produced a huge amount of economic benefit from natural gas. When this region is doing a similar thing it would be a good time to have a conversation about that,” says Clark about why the Liberal’s haven’t endorsed the alliance.

Meanwhile, the NDP say they support the Resource Benefits Alliance including Stikine NDP candidate Doug Donaldson. He says the NDP will meet with the alliance on their needs.

Christian Heritage Party candidate for Stikine Rod Taylor has also endorsed the alliance.

Liberal candidate Wand Good, however, says she’ll take a larger approach to seek equitable funding for municipalities.

Clark says the NDP’s opposition to LNG and mining projects will keep the northwest from seeing benefits that could lead to an agreement on revenue sharing.

She also says if elected, she’ll put up a fight for a softwood lumber deal.

“We are facing one of the most protectionist administrations we’ve ever seen south of the border in Donald Trump and the United States. His job was to get elected and fight for American jobs, well British Columbia needs people that are going to get elected and fight for British Columbian jobs,” said Clark.

Clark’s visit to Smithers has also offended Wet’suwet’en hereditary Chief Namoks(John Ridsdale).

He says for the second time Clark has come onto the un-ceded territory without acknowledging the Wet’suwet’en.

Namoks says he’s also been a part of forming the ‘Anyone But Clark’ campaign with the Union of BC Indian Chiefs.