Special Olympics BC is hosting a swim meet this morning in the North.

The Prince George Aquatic Centre has welcomed athletes from across the region, some who’ve been training over the last seven months for the event.

Public Relations Coordinator Wilma VanHage says this is what competitors have been waiting for all year long.

“All of their hard work comes to fruition; they get to compete against fellow swimmers as well as other athletes from throughout the north. It’s just a great way to end the season.”

VanHage adds, much like the swimmers themselves, the style of competition is unique in a certain way.

“The categories for this kind of event are different than in an generic sport. These are solely based on times and they’re placed into classifications with their times. So, we could have a 13-year-old competing against somebody who’s 50 years old because of their time.”

This particular swim meet has not been in the North Central region for a long time, to which VanHage explains how much it means to the athletes.

“This was quite exciting for our athletes to compete at home. It’s just fun to have your family and friends there to cheer you on; the coaches will be there and be more familiar for you, so they’re pretty excited about having their family and friends come out to support them this weekend.”

She says this also allows them to prepare for the upcoming Special Olympics BC Summer Games, which takes place in Kamloops from July 7th to 9th.

The meet begins at 9:15AM, with athletes from Prince George, Vanderhoof, Smithers, Quesnel, and Fort St. John.