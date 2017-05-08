Advance voting in BC grew by leaps and bounds in 2017.

614,389 people province-wide decided to beat Tuesday’s BC Election Day rush and submitted an early ballot.

Advance voting turnout stats for May 6 available at https://t.co/11rFpfSF2T — Elections BC (@ElectionsBC) May 7, 2017

Voting was up in the Nechako Lakes riding where 2,757 people submitted an early ballot.

That’s an increase of over 700 compared to four years ago.

In Stikine, over 2,600 people took the time to vote early this year.

The riding saw an increase of nearly a thousand voters compared to 2013.

In 2017, Elections BC offered six days of advanced polling in 2017 compared to just four in 2013.