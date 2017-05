RCMP say human remains were found on Saturday in the same area a missing person’s abandoned vehicle was located.

70-year-old Anthony Adevai’s vehicle was found abandoned on November 29th along highway 37 south of Dease Lake.

Adevai was reported missing on a trip home to Alaska two days earlier.

Police say his clothing and personal items were also found.

The BC Coroners Service continues to investigate to confirm the identity of the remains.