A Burns Lake resolution to recruit more nurse practitioners to rural communities was endorsed at last week’s North Central Local Government Association.

Mayor Chris Beach says it was also recognized as the best-crafted resolution.

“Our staff did a great job and we actually did put that resolution together rather quickly…so I want to thank Council for their support as well,” says Beach.

He says there’s a need for more nurse practitioners in the village to keep up with the demands.

“Some have nurse practitioners that just travel around in the community…it seems to be the general sense is that they get busy really fast”

He says there are two nurse practitioners practising in Burns Lake.

The resolution will now make its way to the Union of BC Municipalities and eventually the province.