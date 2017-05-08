School District 54 has a wait list of 14 kids for kindergarten French immersion registration in September, something Superintendent Chris van der Mark says has never happened before.

He says a few combining factors have created a perfect storm.

“Siblings in the program have always had priority and this year there happened to be 19 – so it didn’t leave a whole lot of space for other kids,” says van der Mark.

“With the quick agreement on restoration on class sizes, it lowered the class sizes enough that we couldn’t have the same number of kids in a class and stay legal,” says van der Mark about having to keep class sizes smaller.

As a result, they had to add four extra students to the waitlist even after they were confirmed to join the program at Muheim Elementary.

Van der mark admits more could have been done to anticipate the rapid restoration of the language around class sizes ahead of the provincial election.

He says it’s a complex problem.

“It’s not necessarily about the budget; it’s tied to many things – it’s tied to recruitment and retention and equity across the district,” explains van der Mark. “It’s also tied to; if you expand speciality programs you’re limiting existing programs for employees.”

The cost of adding another French immersion class at the school to expand the program would cost the district around $90,000.

“It’s a program of choice. So we don’t have to add another class. There’s lots of examples of classes across the district that are oversubscribed…you don’t always get the classes you want.”

The board will be reviewing if registration should be changed from first-come-first-serve to a lottery system.

Van der Mark says there haven’t been any cuts to French immersion with 192 kids registered for the program each year.