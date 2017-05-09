Bulkley Valley Wholesale raised over $2,000 for the BC Children’s Hospital at the Trade Expo over the weekend in Smithers.

They raised the money at their BBQ raffle and silent auction.

Assistant Manager Mike Bundock says the hospital helps families across the Bulkley Valley that travel to the lower mainland for medical treatment.

“And all that expense of having to go down there and the financial pressure and strain it puts on families. BC Children’s Hospital makes it as good as they can. For us to help contribute to that, it’s just awesome,” says Bundock.

“We have people that are working here right now that their kids go to BC Children’s Hospital for a number of different reasons. We know so many people in the community that use BC Children’s Hospital.”

BV Wholesale is part of the Overwaitea Food Group that has raised over $20 million for the BC Children’s hospital over the last 8 years.