The College of New Caledonia is looking to finish up hundreds of thousand of dollars in infrastructure upgrades this summer.

That includes internal and exterior renovations at their Burns Lake Campus.

Lakes District Principal Corinne George says they also recently added an Aboriginal Resource Centre.

“It’s to raise the profile of Aboriginal culture and history within the region and provide an opportunity for Aboriginal and non-aboriginal people to participate,” says George.

Other improvements have also been made to the student lounge.

The college says the infrastructure upgrades will maximise accessibility for all users.