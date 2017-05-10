Kyahwood Forest Products in Moricetown is looking to other markets to offset U.S. imposed softwood duties of up to 19.8 per cent.

Manager Gary McKinnon says right now those plans are preliminary.

“We’re looking into China and Canadian markets to see if we get any bites and see if there’s any commitments for at least a year,” says McKinnon.

He says this week they also had plans to meet with the federal government on the issue.

The mill hasn’t laid off any of the 58 staff, but have 7 employees on call that are still working periodically.

McKinnon says communities with fully Aboriginal mills across the country have been contacting them to show support.

“It’s amazing how things are bonding together.”

Starting this month, the duties are expected to cost the mill $1.4 million annually.

They were also hit with a $381,330 retroactive duty on the 1st.