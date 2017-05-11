The Regional District of Bulkley-Nechako is advising residents in the valley that there’s a potential for flooding today.

A High Stream Flow Advisory was issued by the River Forecast Centre for the Bulkley River.

That includes Houston, Telkwa, Smithers and the surrounding area.

The regional district says during increased river flow it is difficult to predict if flooding and bank erosion will occur.

They’re requesting you refrain from recreation on or near the Bulkley River including small streams and tributaries.