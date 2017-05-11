Heavy rainfall has led to a flood watch for the Bulkley River according to the River Forecast Centre.

That means river levels are rising and will approach or may exceed bankfull. Flooding of areas adjacent to affected rivers may also occur.

The River forecast Centre expects rising flows to continue into Saturday or Sunday.

Environment Canada has also called a rainfall warning with totals of up to 60 mm into Friday evening.

The Regional District of Bulkley-Nechako is advising residents to refrain from recreation on or near the Bulkley River including small streams and tributaries. That includes Houston, Telkwa, Smithers and the surrounding areas.

The River Forecast Centre says upslope conditions are possible on the eastern sides of mountainous terrain, as moist air moves east to west across the region.

Temperatures are expected to cool as this system develops, and snowmelt rates will likely decline as the weekend progresses.