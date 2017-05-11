Food security in the Bulkley Valley is being highlighted at a forum next week in Smithers.

Organizer and farmer Laurie Gallant hopes the area can develop a strategy in case any disaster cuts off our food supply.

“The idea behind emergency preparedness is that everybody is supposed to have at least three days worth of food in their house,” says Gallant.

She says that might not be enough if a more serious disaster blocks off trucks from getting into the valley, especially in the winter.

The aim of the forum is to also delve into strategies that can develop the local food economy.

“This is a bit of a gateway conversation into the larger issue of using sustainable agriculture as an economic development driver for the area,” says Gallant.

If local farmers felt more secure economically, Gallant says they might be encouraged to grow more food that could lead to a larger local supply.

“But it’s pretty hard to compete with the type of food that is sold in mass volume at grocery stores.”

The forum will include stakeholders in the community including grocers, Northern Health, local elected officials and farmers.

It will be held next Friday at the Old Church.