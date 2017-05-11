While the official results of the 2017 election are still weeks away, the preliminary numbers show that things have changed in BC since 2013.

Support for the Green Party has grown exponentially while the support for the Liberals has shrunk. Instead of a single Green MLA, the next legislature will have three and the party’s percentage of the vote has doubled. The Liberals will see 6 fewer MLAs if the preliminary results stand and their share of the vote dropped by more than 4%.

And while the NDP won several more seats than they did in 2013, their share of the vote increased by less than 1%.

Stikine NDP incumbent Doug Donaldson bucked the provincial trend, reclaiming his seat with 4% more of the vote than he won in 2013.

Support for the Stikine’s Liberal candidate was down more than 5% compared to the last election and while there was no Green Party candidate, the Christian Heritage Party’s Rod Taylor gained more than 3 percentage points – ending up with 9%.

In Nechako Lakes, Liberal appeal seems to have remained the same. John Rustad’s share of the riding’s vote did increase but by less than 1%.

NDP candidate Anne Marie Sam received 2% more votes than the NDP’s 2013 candidate.

Green candidate Douglas Norman Gook benefitted from an increase in Green voters, not quite doubling his party’s share of the local ballots to 9%.

with files from Shannon Waters