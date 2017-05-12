Flooding has led to the evacuation of the occupants of 7 homes in Two Mile west of Moricetown this afternoon.

A breached beaver dam is blamed for the flooding of the road blocking access from the homes to Hwy 16.

Moricetown Band Chief Duane Mitchell says there’s two feet of water covering the small road.

Two of the houses so far have flooded basements with about a foot of water, says Mitchell.

He says the main priority right now is taking care of the people.

“And placing them into family members homes, or if they don’t have a place to stay we’re setting them up in the Multiplex.”

Mitchell says the band’s emergency response plan is in full swing. He says RCMP, the fire department, search and rescue teams and Billabong Road Maintenance were on the scene this morning.

He’s worried another beaver dam upstream could breach and worsen the problem.

He says right now it’s a waiting game.