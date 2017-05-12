Post-secondary schools in BC have been mandated to have a stand-alone sexual assault policy in place this month.

Airika Owen with the Northern Society for Domestic Peace says they’re holding presentations about on campus sexual assault next week across the Bulkley Valley.

Owen says it will help high school girls understand how they can get involved with policies at schools.

“It’s not about what the victim can do to prevent being sexually assaulted, it’s about talking in a way that gets our society to stop people from sexually assaulting,” says Owen.

“And even with a stand-alone sexual assault policy, I think students need to start taking responsibility for knowing what the policy is and how it applies to them…and how to access services on or off campus in their host city.”

Owen says girls that leave the Bulkley Valley for school are far away from their support network here at home. She says it’s also important for their parents to be involved.

With sexual assaults most likely to occur in the first 8 months of college or university, Owen wants to involve girls in the conversation.

“28 per cent of victims consider taking time off after the incident and 10 per cent actually drop out. So it really does impact your education.”

She says they’ll be revamping the program in the coming years to include boys in the conversation.

There will also be a public presentation on the 31st at the NWCC campus in Smithers.