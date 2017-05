Smithers gas prices are seeing little change heading into the weekend.

Senior Petroleum Analyst with Gasbuddy.com Dan McTeague says local gas stations are making money, but they’re not breaking the bank.

“At $1.08.9 in Smithers, you’re looking at an eight cent retail margin which is just about as low as their going to go. Any increase on the market may push the needle upwards could see prices go up anywhere from two to four cents a litre.”

The average gas price in BC is $1.21 a litre.