The federal government tabled proposed legislation on Friday that would ban crude oil tanker traffic along the BC’s North Coast.

This is a sigh of relief for the Northwest First Nations who’ve fought this for decades, says Skeena-Bulkley Valley MP Nathan Cullen.

“Congratulations to everyone who has played a part in finally getting the federal government to understand the absolute need for a moratorium on tanker traffic and loading and unloading facilities at ports in northern BC. (Friday was) a milestone along a journey that began over 40 years ago to ban crude oil tanker traffic along our precious coast.”

Part of this new legislation incorporates pieces of Cullen’s 2015 private member’s bill, which advocated for more consultation with First Nations and assessing the job markets. This was later voted down. Cullen hasn’t forgotten about that, nor has he about the government’s previously-promised moratorium and then its change of heart.

“Trudeau has broken a bunch of campaign promises and fiddled out of other ones so my trust level, and I think I have a bunch of Canadians, is kind of low right now yet my job is to try to get good things done. Working with the government to do that is the way that happens sometimes so if they follow through on it, great, but I’ll definitely be looking at the fine print.”

He adds this legislation, as of right now, won’t impact LNG or other products that could be shipped off the North Coast. However, before anything is made official, he wants to this bill to have the “fingerprints of Northwesterners” all over it.

“When we’re designing laws that are going to impact Canadians, like a North Coast tanker ban, I want to talk to those Canadians directly that are most affected. The people that work on the water, the people that live by the water, folks that live up and down the route, those are the people that have the most at risk and should have the largest voice.”

In order for these voices to be heard, Cullen says this bill has to get into parliament and voted on before it’s brought before a committee.