Smithers Council is showing support for French immersion at Muhiem Elementary with a letter to the school district.

Mayor Taylor Bachrach says it’s in response to the Smithers Parents for French group calling for a ninth division of the program.

“It’s fairly concerning to hear stories about people choosing to leave our community because they aren’t able to register their kids into French immersion…we just want to make sure the school board understands the value that council sees in the program.”

Bachrach says council respects the jurisdiction of School District 54 to make decisions on programming.

Kindergarten French immersion registration at Muheim has seen a record-breaking wait list of 14 students this year.