The Moricetown Band will be holding an election this summer.

Voting day for the two-year terms of one chief and 12 councillors will be July 27th with nomination day June 14th from 6 to 9 pm.

Eligible voters must be a member of the band and 18 years of age on election day.

The band says members living off-reserve can send their information to the electoral officer.

The band will also send out nomination and ballot forms ahead of nomination day.

Electoral Officer: Leona Charleyboy – charleyboyleona@gmail.com