The Brucejack mine is looking to produce gold-silver doré bars and concentrate in the coming weeks.

General Manager of the mine Kevin Torpy says they have big plans this year.

“It’s an exciting time – the fruits of a couple hard years of work during construction – we’re looking to get into full production this summer.”

Bruce Jack has hired 90 per cent of the mill staff with 50 per cent from the Bulkley Valley

The mine is located north of Stewart.