The 2017 Federal Conservative Election set for May 27 will not include Rona Ambrose.

After 13 years in Ottawa, she announced her departure from federal politics on Tuesday morning and will join a think tank in Washington D.C.

Prince George-Peace River-Northern Rockies M-P Bob Zimmer reacted to the news.

He says Ambrose wanted to leave on her own terms.

“She wanted to make sure the optics were proper and that she was leaving on her own volition and it wasn’t going to be received any type of way of being competitive with the new leader. She wanted to make sure that it was a separate leadership.”

Zimmer says she’s been a great advocate for the party.

“She brings a passionate conservatism to the forefront and she’s really been a good representative for a lot of us and a lot of the issues that we care about deeply. She’s been able to portray that by wearing her heart on her sleeve. Hopefully, our next leader is going to have that same characteristic.”

Ambrose has left a lasting legacy according to Zimmer.

“I think she has definitely left a mark on federal politics and is somebody that will remember for a long time. She is a person that I got to know fairly well and a privilege that I did, she’s just a great person.”

This will be a tough act to follow: the tone we wanted; the team we deserved; the leader we needed. #thankyourona #cco #cdnpoli #cpc pic.twitter.com/9lSRq9tDlk — Andrew House (@adixonhouse) May 16, 2017

Zimmer says one of the major highlights for him was when she made the trek up north.

“She actually came up to the riding many years ago and that’s when I first met her and just got to know her as this really genuine person that you saw on TV. Through her Health Minister role is where we worked a little bit together and she really takes a file on and takes it seriously.”

Ambrose has been the Interim Conservative Leader since November 2015.

She also took on the role as Health Minister from July of 2013 to November of 2015.