Due to declining enrollment, the Northwest Community College has announced they’re closing the Houston Learning Centre as of June 30th.

NWCC says it’s come to the point where keeping the doors open is no longer economically viable.

NWCC says they’re working with staff and unions to determine if other employment opportunities are available.

If training opportunities present themselves in the region, NWCC says officials are keen to work with the local school district or Mobile Trades Training Unit to meet needs.

“We are hopeful that in time, demand will return sufficiently to reopen the doors,” says NWCC President, Ken Burt.

“We know and appreciate the exceptional amount of work the staff, faculty and community have put in to make the Houston campus a success,” says Burt. “We routinely hear of the terrific work our staff are doing there and are proud of their efforts.”