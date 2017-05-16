Smithers Council wants feedback from the public on the proposed BV Arts and Culture Centre

Councillor Gladys Atrill says an open house this Saturday is part of the project’s pre-feasibility study

“So far we’ve been consulting the so-called stakeholders; the Library, Art Gallery and the Museum etc. But the citizens…are going to be the owner of this. So it’s wise to collect the opinions of those that live here and are going to use the facility.”

The open house is at the Smithers Farmer’s Market in Central Park on Saturday from 8:30 am to 12:30 pm

Council has plans to make the culture centre a part of an overall central park plan.

A final public presentation with three conceptual designs of the project will take place later in June.