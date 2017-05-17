Police are looking for information about a home invasion on the 3200 block of Turner Way in Smithers on Monday morning.

RCMP say five masked men with weapons, including possible firearms, forced their way into the residence around 4 a.m.

While inside, they restrained four people in the home and demanded drugs.

Police say two of the victims were taken to hospital and treated for their injuries.

Police also say the invasion is believed to be targeted.

The five suspects are described as wearing masks, bandanas, and hooded jackets.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Smithers RCMP at 250 847 3233 or Crime Stoppers at 1 800 222 8477.