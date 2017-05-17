The Northwest Resource Benefits Alliance are taking a more aggressive approach with the province on a revenue sharing agreement.

Chair of the alliance Bill Miller says they want to start negotiations with the new government by September.

“To start addressing the things that are deficits in our region….there is going to be an economic uptake sooner or later – we are going to see more development – and we’re just not going to be ready for it.”

The NW RBA says all the northwest candidates have shown some interest in reaching a revenue sharing agreement with the province.

“We hope that will translate into some of them sitting down with us.”

Miller says it should also be easier to get things done without a majority government.

He says the northwest region isn’t getting the revenue dollars for the current projects and resource development.

Money needs to be paid back to the 21 different municipalities in the northwest to accommodate existing and new development with roads, health care and other services, says Miller.