About 50 concerned Smithers residents met last night at the Legion to form a committee aimed at keeping mammography services at the hospital.

Northern Health has indicated they might move to a mobile unit for screening with plans to phase out the analogue machine at the BV District Hospital in 2018.

Committee co-creator Debbie Courtliff says it’s important to keep the other communities involved.

She says if the diagnostic testing for mammography is completely moved to Terrace, it will burden women in the entire catchment area with a long drive.

“Becuase, it’s bad enough for Smithers – but if you’re in Granisle, Topley or Houston – that’s an additional 15 to 45-minute drive for them. So that becomes a three hour plus drive,” says Courtliff. “I’ve met a lot of women with breast cancer, and I personally know what it’s like to go through that journey.”

Courtliff says over 1,100 people have signed a petition aimed at keeping a permanent mammography machine in town.

She says they’ll be going to Terrace next Friday to advocate at the Northwest Regional Hospital Board meeting.

Smithers Council is also writing to Northern Health against the replacement of the permanent machine with a mobile unit.

“The earlier we can deliver a strong message in support of retaining that service in our community the better,” says Mayor Taylor Bachrach.