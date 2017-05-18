The Smithers Fire Department as of today has naloxone kits on their rigs to help fight fentanyl overdoses.

As first responders, Fire Chief Keith Stecko says it will provide critical care to the community.

“With the ability to go out and assist in reversing the effects should someone come in contact with fentanyl and overdose – having the ability to do that and save someone’s life is certainly extremely important,” says Stecko.

“Ours is through a syringe. So, we will draw the drug through an ampoule and then inject it into the person.”

He says the province has made the drug available to fire departments to help fight the devastating epidemic.

Stecko says they’ll have enough naloxone on hand to protect fire fighters if they experience contact exposure with fentanly.

“It’s a real threat in the event of coming in contact with someone that is perhaps producing the product.”

Stecko says so far, as first responders, they haven’t come into contact with any fentanyl overdoses.

A 22-year-old Smithers man died from an apparent Fentanyl overdose in October 2016 after being transferred to hospital in Prince George.

He was believed to have taken the drug in town.