Burns Lake RCMP has one person in custody following a believed homicide.

The detachment received the initial call of a body on the South Side of Francois Lake around 6:30 AM Thursday. The detachment received many similar calls throughout the morning.

The North District Major Crime Unit and Forensic Experts are now in Burns Lake to help with the investigation.

In a prepared statement, RCMP Cpl. Madonna Saunderson stated, “a person of interest has been identified and is presently in police custody.”

Officers believe there is no risk to the community.

That’s all the information the police can release right now. We’ll have more as it becomes available.