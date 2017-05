The Hold and Secure at both the Francois Lake and Grassy Plains Schools was lifted after 9 am this morning.

Police says there’s no threat to community safety.

The RCMP initiated the hold and secure due to a community concern.

Morning bus runs were cancelled and students on buses were returned home.

School District 91 says both schools are open and parents can bring their kids back to school.

However, buses won’t be running today.