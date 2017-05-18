The hair clippers are coming out at 10:30 a.m. tomorrow in Moricetown to help make wigs for those fighting cancer.

The hair will be donated to the BC Cancer Agency while pledge and fundraising dollars will go towards buying toys for the BC Children’s Hospital.

Community Health Representative Elaine Stevens says the issue hits home after both her parents passed from the disease.

“We have a lot of people with cancer in our community. We just want them to know that we’re there for them and we also want them to know that this fundraiser event…is focused on the young children.”

Stevens says hearing about a 6-year-old girl from Hazelton fighting cancer is a heart breaker.

She says her parents are also from Gitsegukla.

“Seeing her in the Ronald Mc Donald House just really tugs some strings on a lot of our hearts. That’s how close to home it is for us with seeing young children in the hospital battling for their life.”

Stevens says through a basket social and pledges at the Multiplex tomorrow, they’re planning to beat a goal of 5$,000.

Last year they nearly raised $4,000.