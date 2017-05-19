Fibre optic cables are being installed in Moricetown to provide high-speed internet and Optik TV to the community.

The band says for the past several months, they’ve been working with Telus and the All Nation Trust Company to ensure all members have a chance to connect to the network.

Once connected, members have no obligation to sign up for a Telus service.

Telus is working with Moricetown to get permission from residents to place fibre cable from distribution poles to homes.

The work is expected to take six weeks finishing in late June.