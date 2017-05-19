It should be a sunny Victoria Day long weekend across Northern BC.

Places like Smithers should be well above seasonal according to Greg Pearce with Environment Canada.

“Normals for this time of year is about 18 with low’s of about 5 so we’re looking at temperatures to be seven to eight degrees above normal when we get into the meat of the weekend. By Monday, we should temperatures in the mid-twenties. We’ll probably see a little bit more in the way of cloud since there is a front coming from just off the north coast but everyone should enjoy a dry and warm weekend.”

Temperatures are predicted to reach the mid-twenties from Sunday to Tuesday.