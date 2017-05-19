AuRico Metals has signed an Impact Benefits Agreement with an alliance of three Sekani First Nations for the gold-copper Kemess Underground mining project 250 kilometres north of Smithers.

That includes Takla Lake, Tsay Keh Dene and Kwadacha collectively as Tse Keh Nay.

AuRico says it will be a long-term co-operative relationship with the First Nations over the lifetime of the project.

The proposed project received the federal green light in March pending 87 conditions to reduce impacts to the environment.

The federal government said the project is not likely to cause significant environmental impacts.

The proponent is now required to obtain regulatory permits before construction can begin.