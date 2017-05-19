Charges have been laid in connection with a homicide in Burns Lake BC.

66-year-old Albert Giesbrecht has been charged with first-degree murder in connection with the death of 59-year-old Raymond George Bishop.

Bishop was found deceased on the south side of Francois Lake on Thursday, May 18th.

Giesbrecht is scheduled to make a court appearance on Tuesday in Provincial Court in Burns Lake.

Police are requesting anyone with information on this homicide to call the Burns Lake RCMP at 250 692-7171 or Crime Stoppers at 1 800 222-8477