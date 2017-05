The Bluff Trail in Smithers remains closed to all users throughout the long weekend due to the potential for environmental damage.

The province says sensitive areas are at risk due to saturated soils.

The Smithers Mountain Bike Association says the closure will be enforced by compliance and enforcement staff.

They say with a wet, cool spring, the ground hasn’t had a chance to dry out.

the trails will be assessed regularly and will open when the weather permits.