UPDATE:

Police have identified the apparent suicide bomber at Monday night’s Ariana Grande concert in Manchester, England.

Though not officially identified by the coroner, 22-year-old Salman Ramadan Abedi has been named; he is of Libyan descent and ISIS has claimed him as one of its followers.

The death toll remains at 22, but nearly 60 people have now been classified as seriously injured.

A vigil is taking place at Albert Square, a couple blocks south of the arena where the attack occurred.

More to come.

Latest statement from @ccianhopkins in relation to last night's attack. pic.twitter.com/w1BdLp9nY4 — G M Police (@gmpolice) May 23, 2017

ORIGINAL STORY:

An explosion at a pop concert in England Monday night is being treated as a terrorist attack.

Police in the city of Manchester say 22 people have been killed and more than 50 are seriously injured from the apparent suicide bombing at the Ariana Grande show.

Authorities add they’ve arrested a 23-year-old man in connection to the tragedy, but have yet to reveal his identity.

Islamic State, or ISIS, has claimed responsibility for the attack, saying it was carried out by one of their members.

Several young girls are among the deceased.