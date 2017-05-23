Smithers RCMP received reports of a hit and run at the Telkwa Bridge on Coalmine Rd on Sunday evening.

Police say a brown Ford Taurus was sideswiped by a two door, mud-covered pickup with a headache rack.

The incident caused damage to the side of the car.

And on Thursday last week, police received a report of a suspicious vehicle driving up several driveways on Hudson Bay Mountain Rd.

Police say the occupant of the vehicle also attempted to enter a residence.

Police arrested the 59-year-old for impaired driving.

And on May 11th, Police say a 60-year-old male kicked and shattered the glass of the Smithers Courthouse after hours.

video surveillance was able to identify the suspect who was arrested for mischief.