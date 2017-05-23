Internationally-known speaker series TEDx is coming to UNBC’s Canfor Theatre at the end of September, but the deadline for story submissions is the end of this month.

Executive Producer of TEDxUNBC Seth Jex says they’re making the final push for applications.

“It’s a very simple process and it only takes a few moments of your time. Just a brief introduction of yourself and who you are as a person, and then a short paragraph about what you intend to talk about it, or what your speech intends to be.”

Just two more weeks to get your submissions in for #TEDxUNBC! Don't miss out #CityofPG https://t.co/0xzNyDjQEI — TEDxUNBC (@TEDxUNBC) May 17, 2017

Once submissions are in, the next step will be for the selection committee to narrow down the candidates who they want to present.

Jex adds the theme of this year’s talks is ‘dispelling misconceptions’ and ensures those on the fence, you don’t need to be an experienced toastmaster.

“You don’t have to have a public speaking background! What you should have, if you want to be a speaker, is a solid Universal idea with a unique story. So if you’re an individual who has a story to tell that’s specifically focused around you as a unique individual.”

He says the story must be compelling on a global scale as listeners could be tuning in from around the world.

#TEDxUNBC call for speakers posters are about to pop up all over town! Is you see one out and about tweet us a picture #CityOfPG! pic.twitter.com/7DzdkP9cUA — TEDxUNBC (@TEDxUNBC) May 10, 2017

This is the first time TEDx to base a location in the province outside of vancouver, and Jex hopes this will become an annual event for Northern BC.

“UNBC and CNC are a vibrant source for our communities. We have those markets, we have those community members; I don’t think it will be a lack of possible submissions in the future, and each year the theme will change.”

The deadline to apply as a speaker is May 31st; you can link here if interested.