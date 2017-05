The River Forecast Centre has issued a high streamflow advisory for the Nautley River.

Recent hot weather has created high snowmelt rates which have caused rising water levels.

The Regional District of Bulkley-Nechako is warning nearby residents and those close to Francois and Fraser Lake about possible flooding.

The RBDN is asking everyone to avoid the river banks for fear of erosion.

Major flooding isn’t expected, but we could see some in low-lying areas.